13:04 GMT +307 August 2018
    The Critical Hour

    Maduro Survives Attack & Blames the US; Dems Try and Regroup as Alt-Right Unites

    The Critical Hour
    Wilmer Leon
    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Gerald Horne, a historian who currently holds the John J. and Rebecca Moores Chair of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston and is the author of several books, including Blows Against the Empire: US Imperialism in Crisis.

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has survived an attack on his life. Drones armed with explosives flew toward President Maduro during a speech he was giving at a military parade celebrating the 81st anniversary of the Bolivarian National Guard in Venezuela's capital, Caracas. Six people have been arrested in relation to the assassination attempt. If it is proven that the US backed this failed assassination attempt, it would become exponentially more difficult to complain about other countries interfering in US elections and democracy.

    The Democrats convened in New Orleans to do some soul searching and address their internal divisions. At the annual Netroots Nation conference, up and coming members of the Democratic Party, such as congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Julian Castro, and potential 2020 contenders Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Liz Warren, Tom Steyer, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Sen. Cory Booker delivered keynote speeches. What does this mean for a progressive Democratic platform moving forward?

    At last year's Unite the Right rally, hundreds of white supremacist and alt-right members gathered in Charlottesville, Virginia, and they're about to do it again — this time, outside the White House. According to his permit, White nationalist Jason Kessler expects to convene a rally of about 400 people on August 11 in Lafayette Park, directly across from the White House. His stated purpose: "Protesting civil rights abuse in Charlottesville, VA."

    What's behind the rebirth of white nationalism in America?

    GUESTS:

    Gerald Horne — African-American historian who currently holds the John J. and Rebecca Moores Chair of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston and is the author of several books, including Blows Against the Empire: U.S. Imperialism in Crisis.

    Jackie Luqman — Co-editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation, and the co-host of the Facebook livestream "Coffee, Current Events & Politics" Thursdays at 9 p.m.

    Vegas Tenold — Award-winning journalist, author of Everything You Love Will Burn: Inside the Rebirth of White Nationalism in America. He has covered the far right in America for years, as well as human rights in Russia, conflict in central Africa and the Middle East and national security.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Democrats, white supremacists, White House, New Orleans, Venezuela
