Family of Black Teen Killed by PA Cop Files Suit; Friday Hot Topics

The family of Antwon Rose, the unarmed teenager shot to death in June by an East Pittsburgh, PA police officer Michael Rosefeld, has filed a lawsuit against the borough. We've got an update from the family's attorney. We'll also review hot topics on defense spending, the pope slamming the death penalty and much more.

On this episode of The Critical Hour with Dr. Wilmer Leon, we'll talk with Attorney Fred Rabner representing the family of Antwon Rose. Rose, 17, was shot while running from a car that was pulled over by Rosefeld after a reported drive-by shooting in another area. The lawsuit alleges wrongful death and other counts against the borough itself, Rosefeld, Mayor Louis Payne and police Chief Lori Fruncek.

Also, it's Friday and time for our panel discussion. First up it's all about defense spending. Is this LUNACY? The Senate cleared and sent to President Trump a $717 billion defense policy bill aimed at building up the military and blunting Chinese foreign investment and telecommunications technology. This $717 billion includes $616.9 billion for the base Pentagon budget and $21.9 billion for nuclear weapons programs under the Energy Department. Another extra $69 billion would be authorized to fund U.S. war efforts under the Overseas Contingency Operations account.

What message does this send around the world and what does this say about our domestic politics?

Budgets are numeric representations of priorities. So with infrastructure crumbling, homelessness, public schools underfunded, etc., this country decides to spend $717B on strengthing its war footing…what say you?

We'll also talk about Thursday's major statement from Pope Francis. The world was at attention when the pope declared that the death penalty is wrong in all cases. This is a clear change in church teaching that is likely to challenge faithful Catholic politicians, judges and officials in the United States and other countries who have argued that their church was not entirely opposed to capital punishment. Over 2800 people sit on death row in the United States. Fourteen executions are scheduled for the remainder of 2018. What does this do to the politics, especially for Catholics and Christians?

In our last segment, our guests will assess the fight over Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the SCOTUS and examine the recent unemployment numbers.

The devil is in the details and we're digging until we get to them.

GUESTS:

Attorney Fred Rabner, Esq. — Attorney in Antwon Rose, II case.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson — Political analyst; author of Why Black Lives Do Matter; the host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network.

Caleb Maupin — Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism. He has appeared on Russia Today, PressTV, Telesur, and CNN. He has reported from across the United States, as well as from Iran, the Gulf of Aden and Venezuela.

