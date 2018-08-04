Register
12:05 GMT +304 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    Family of Black Teen Killed by PA Cop Files Suit; Friday Hot Topics

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    Wilmer Leon
    0 0 0

    The family of Antwon Rose, the unarmed teenager shot to death in June by an East Pittsburgh, PA police officer Michael Rosefeld, has filed a lawsuit against the borough. We've got an update from the family's attorney. We'll also review hot topics on defense spending, the pope slamming the death penalty and much more.

    On this episode of The Critical Hour with Dr. Wilmer Leon, we'll talk with Attorney Fred Rabner representing the family of Antwon Rose. Rose, 17, was shot while running from a car that was pulled over by Rosefeld after a reported drive-by shooting in another area. The lawsuit alleges wrongful death and other counts against the borough itself, Rosefeld, Mayor Louis Payne and police Chief Lori Fruncek.

    Also, it's Friday and time for our panel discussion. First up it's all about defense spending. Is this LUNACY? The Senate cleared and sent to President Trump a $717 billion defense policy bill aimed at building up the military and blunting Chinese foreign investment and telecommunications technology. This $717 billion includes $616.9 billion for the base Pentagon budget and $21.9 billion for nuclear weapons programs under the Energy Department. Another extra $69 billion would be authorized to fund U.S. war efforts under the Overseas Contingency Operations account.

    What message does this send around the world and what does this say about our domestic politics?

    Budgets are numeric representations of priorities. So with infrastructure crumbling, homelessness, public schools underfunded, etc., this country decides to spend $717B on strengthing its war footing…what say you?

    We'll also talk about Thursday's major statement from Pope Francis. The world was at attention when the pope declared that the death penalty is wrong in all cases. This is a clear change in church teaching that is likely to challenge faithful Catholic politicians, judges and officials in the United States and other countries who have argued that their church was not entirely opposed to capital punishment. Over 2800 people sit on death row in the United States. Fourteen executions are scheduled for the remainder of 2018. What does this do to the politics, especially for Catholics and Christians?

    In our last segment, our guests will assess the fight over Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the SCOTUS and examine the recent unemployment numbers.

    The devil is in the details and we're digging until we get to them.

    You don't want to miss this!

    GUESTS:

    Attorney Fred Rabner, Esq. — Attorney in Antwon Rose, II case.

    Earl Ofari Hutchinson — Political analyst; author of Why Black Lives Do Matter; the host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network.

    Caleb Maupin — Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism. He has appeared on Russia Today, PressTV, Telesur, and CNN. He has reported from across the United States, as well as from Iran, the Gulf of Aden and Venezuela.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    killing, police brutality, police, Black, Unemployment, US police, Trump Adminstration, Catholic Church, US Supreme Court, US Justice Department
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse