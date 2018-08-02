America’s Ties With Dictators

Has the US paved the way for relationships with dictators and is democracy really what their after? Also, a young female Palestinian activist is out of jail and now her confrontation with the Israeli military is being seen as a symbol of freedom and resistance.

On this episode of The Critical Hour with Dr. Wilmer Leon, an interesting piece in the NY Times argues that the Obama Administration paved the way for Trump's embrace of dictators. We'll examine if the backing of various "oppressive" foreign leaders and failing to support people struggling for democratic change has been the real motivation behind American mid-east policy.

In our last segment of The Critical Hour, 19 year old Ahed Tamimi was convicted of slapping a soldier and is now free after serving an eight-month prison sentence. She received a hero's welcome upon returning home and declares, "The resistance is continuing until the end of the occupation." Ahed had just watched soldiers shoot her cousin in the face when she slapped the soldier. That action is prompting others to call for justice.

Psychiatrist and writer Franz Fanon says, "in cultures where women take up arms, especially patriarchal cultures, that's an enemy that can't be defeated."

Have Israeli's bitten off more than they can chew on this one?

GUESTS:

Caleb Maupin — Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism. He has appeared on Russia Today, PressTV, Telesur, and CNN. He has reported from across the United States, as well as from Iran, the Gulf of Aden and Venezuela.

Ray McGovern — Former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Peace.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com