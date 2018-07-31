Zimbabwe Election Could Offer New Hope

Polls have closed in Zimbabwe's historic election, the first since its longtime leader Robert Mugabe was ousted from office. The reports are that millions have voted, turnout was high and the day was free of the violence. But will things change or will things stay the same?

On this episode of The Critical Hour with Dr. Wilmer Leon, 75-year-old President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former Mugabe confidante, is running against Nelson Chamisa. The 40-year-old Chamisa has called the election a choice between Zimbabwe's past and future. Final election results are expected within five days. What will be the new future?

Also, we'll get all the exciting details behind a grant that was awarded to the University of North Carolina at Greensboro by the National Historic Publications and Records Commission. The money will fund the expansion of a project to digitize nearly 10,000 slave deeds and bills of sale from 26 counties across the state. Hear how they plan to get it done and the impact that it plays.

GUESTS:

Obi Egbuna — US representative for the Zimbabwean Herald newspaper.

Sarah Koontz — North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources State Archivist.

