Trump Tries to Ease Trade War Pains & Will the Alt-Right Unite Again

As others have reported, a Missouri nail factory is laying off people because of tariffs on imported steel; Harley-Davidson plans to move some production to Europe in response to retaliatory tariffs; soybean farmers face a loss of income resulting from new Chinese import taxes and have come to Washington to lobby for relief. Are the trade war and the jingoistic saber-rattling rhetoric of the Trump administration tied together?
Later in the show, all eyes are on Charlottesville, VA. It's been a year since hundreds of white nationalists and neo-Nazis, turned violent and left one counter-protester Charlottesville resident Heather Heyer dead after James Alex Fields Jr. who has ties to white supremacist groups drove into a crowd of counter-protesters and injuring 19.
The organizer behind last year's deadly Charlottesville rally Jason Kessler has withdrawn his petition to hold a "Unite the Right" anniversary event next month after the city of Charlottesville denied his request to hold a rally on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, according to local news outlet WCAV.
With that year-long view, is Trump's drawing a moral equivalence between the neo-Nazis who planned the rally and the counter-protesters continuing to resonate within our politics?
Dr. Gerald Horne — Moores Professorship of History and African American Studies.
Wes Bellamy — Charlottesville City Councilor, Former Vice Mayor of Charlottesville
