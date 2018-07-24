Trump Sends Stern Warning to Iran & State Dept. Holds Religious Summit

"To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE…WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!" Yes, Trump’s back at it again.

On this episode of The Critical Hour with Dr. Wilmer Leon,

we'll dissect Trump's message. It is reported to be in response to comments President Rouhani made earlier in the day in which he cautioned Trump about the devastation of a US-Iran wartime conflict and threatened the president, telling him not to interfere with Tehran's government.

"Mr Trump, don't play with the lion's tail, this would only lead to regret," Rouhani told a gathering of Iranian diplomats, according to the state news agency IRNA…America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars," Rouhani said, adding: "You are not in a position to incite the Iranian nation against Iran's security and interests."

I believe President Rouhani's statement "America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace…" is his way of saying, dude, get a grip and calm down.

Also, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to host the first-ever Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom. Foreign Ministers and other elected and public figures from more than 80 countries are expected to attend the three-day event in Washington, DC starting this Tuesday. The ministerial is intended to discuss outcomes to reaffirm international commitments to protect and preserve the religious freedom rights of all people. Those in attendance will also talk about ways to fight religious persecution and discrimination, and ensure greater respect for religious freedom for all. What does this mean?

Tom Porter — Scholar, activist, a true thinker and intellectual. Former Dean of Black Studies at Ohio University, former head of the King Center in Atlanta.

Dr. James C. Perkins — President, Progressive Baptist Convention.

