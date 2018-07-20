Register
15:13 GMT +320 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    Israel Passes Controversial Jewish Nation-State Bill & Trump Visits NATO

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    Wilmer Leon
    0 10

    Israel passed early Thursday a controversial bill that officially defines Israel as the national homeland of the Jewish people and asserts that "the realization of the right to national self-determination in Israel is unique to the Jewish people," sparking outrage from Israel's Arab community and concern from the international community.

    On this episode of The Critical Hour with Dr. Wilmer Leon, this new bill denies Palestinians any national rights or existence. Many are calling it modern day apartheid. The nation-state law also includes clauses stating that a "united Jerusalem" is the capital of Israel and that Hebrew is the country's official language downgrading Arabic from an official language to one with "special status." Another provision says that "the state sees the development of Jewish settlements as a national value and will act to encourage and promote its establishment and consolidation." This is a green light to further colonization of Palestinian lands throughout all the territories occupied or controlled by Israel.

    Legal advocates say the law violates international prohibitions on apartheid and campaigners are urging more efforts to isolate Israel through BDS — boycott, divestment and sanctions. Which we know in America, Senators like Ben Cardin from Maryland are trying to make illegal.

    The passage of this law will constitutionally entrench Jewish supremacy and racial discrimination against Palestinians into its law. Adalah, a legal advocacy group for Palestinian citizens of Israel, has stated that the new law "falls within the bounds of absolute prohibitions under international law" and embodies "characteristics of apartheid."

    I am sure that we will see in the very near future how this plays out on the international stage.

    In our second segment, reactionary democrats are defending NATO, and something called the "Western alliance," further exposing them as a war party and a party committed to upholding white supremacy.

    NATO is a key component of the US/NATO/EU axis of domination, the global structures of the Pan-European white supremacist, colonial/capitalist patriarchy. The fact that some individuals could self-identify as progressive, or even more incredibly, as radical, and then make an argument in support of NATO reflects the right-wing character of Western leftism.

    Trump raised the question that if Russia represents such an existential threat to Europe why is it that they haven't devoted more resources to European security, and why are they still willing to trade with Russia.

    What does this mean for our politics going forward?

    GUESTS:

    Miko Peled — Israeli-American activist, author, and karate instructor. He is author of the books The General's Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine and Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five.

    Dr. Ajamu Baraka — Internationally recognized activist and was the Green Party's nominee for Vice President of the United States in the 2016 election.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Western leftism, NATO, Palestinians, Israel, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spectacular Undersea Life of Lipari Island
    Spectacular Undersea Life of Lipari Island
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse