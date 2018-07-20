Israel Passes Controversial Jewish Nation-State Bill & Trump Visits NATO

Israel passed early Thursday a controversial bill that officially defines Israel as the national homeland of the Jewish people and asserts that "the realization of the right to national self-determination in Israel is unique to the Jewish people," sparking outrage from Israel's Arab community and concern from the international community.

On this episode of The Critical Hour with Dr. Wilmer Leon, this new bill denies Palestinians any national rights or existence. Many are calling it modern day apartheid. The nation-state law also includes clauses stating that a "united Jerusalem" is the capital of Israel and that Hebrew is the country's official language downgrading Arabic from an official language to one with "special status." Another provision says that "the state sees the development of Jewish settlements as a national value and will act to encourage and promote its establishment and consolidation." This is a green light to further colonization of Palestinian lands throughout all the territories occupied or controlled by Israel.

Legal advocates say the law violates international prohibitions on apartheid and campaigners are urging more efforts to isolate Israel through BDS — boycott, divestment and sanctions. Which we know in America, Senators like Ben Cardin from Maryland are trying to make illegal.

The passage of this law will constitutionally entrench Jewish supremacy and racial discrimination against Palestinians into its law. Adalah, a legal advocacy group for Palestinian citizens of Israel, has stated that the new law "falls within the bounds of absolute prohibitions under international law" and embodies "characteristics of apartheid."

I am sure that we will see in the very near future how this plays out on the international stage.

In our second segment, reactionary democrats are defending NATO, and something called the "Western alliance," further exposing them as a war party and a party committed to upholding white supremacy.

NATO is a key component of the US/NATO/EU axis of domination, the global structures of the Pan-European white supremacist, colonial/capitalist patriarchy. The fact that some individuals could self-identify as progressive, or even more incredibly, as radical, and then make an argument in support of NATO reflects the right-wing character of Western leftism.

Trump raised the question that if Russia represents such an existential threat to Europe why is it that they haven't devoted more resources to European security, and why are they still willing to trade with Russia.

What does this mean for our politics going forward?

GUESTS:

Miko Peled — Israeli-American activist, author, and karate instructor. He is author of the books The General's Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine and Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five.

Dr. Ajamu Baraka — Internationally recognized activist and was the Green Party's nominee for Vice President of the United States in the 2016 election.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

