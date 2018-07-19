Celebrating 100yrs: The Man, Myth and Legacy of Madiba & Democrats Lose Ground

There were many stages of Madiba's life. We'll examine how his consciousness evolved, and actualized in his organizational and ideological activity and most importantly how he emerged as a revolutionary.

On this episode of The Critical Hour with Dr. Wilmer Leon, we examine the life of Former South African President Nelson Mandela. He would have turned 100 today, July 18. After a remarkable life on the global stage, Madiba (a title of respect from his Xhosa clan name) passed away in December 2013 at 95 years of age.

My first guest, Dr. Anthony Monteiro believes that Nelson Mandela lived a long life, with 3 careers, one before he was locked up, another while in prison, and a third after his 1990 release. He wrote an incredibly insightful analysis and reflection upon the life, the lessons and the legacies of Nelson Mandela for Black Agenda Report entitled, Nelson Mandela, The Contradictions Of His Life And Legacies.

In our last segment, Democrats have been hit with a number of, but will the party take these ripples seriously as the tide going out before a sunami or will the establishment leadership engage in politics as usual.

Dianne Feinstein lost the California Democratic Party's endorsement in a stunning vote last week at the party's executive board meeting in Oakland. Many believe that De León's victory reflects the increasing strength of the state party's liberal activist core, which was energized by the election of Republican Donald Trump as president.

When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeated Joe Crowley in the primary June primary many dismissed her victory and democratic-socialist leaning as a one-off.

There are other ripples in the water that should not be ignored. Congressman Ro Khanna who represents California's 17th Congressional District, plans to throw his full weight behind Barbara Lee, his fellow representative from California, if she makes a final decision to run for caucus chair, a leadership position being vacated by New York's Rep. Joe Crowley.

Can they weather the storm or will they change direction?

GUESTS:

Dr. Anthony Monteiro — Author and Activist.

Dr. Ron Daniels — President of the Institute of the Black World 21st Century (IBW) and veteran community organizer and political activist. He served as Executive Director of the National Rainbow Coalition in 1987 and Southern Regional Coordinator and Deputy Campaign Manager for the Jesse Jackson for President Campaign in 1988. He currently serves as Distinguished Lecturer at York College, City University of New York.

