GOP Calls Trump-Putin Meeting Shameful, Trump Calls Meeting Fruitful

Devil's in the Details, decoding Trump's long-awaited meeting with Putin. We'll dig through the details and see if there is a red herring.

On this Episode of The Critical Hour with Dr. Wilmer Leon, President Donald Trump said that he was going into his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Finland with "low expectations". Trying to downplay the idea of today's meeting being a summit. Well, what happened and is there more to this than meets the eye?

In our last segment, Ray McGovern and Bill Binney have written an open letter to President Trump making clear that the "evidence" behind the indictments is as fraudulent as the intelligence alleging WMD in Iraq. Is there a red herring?

GUESTS:

Lee Stranahan — Co-Host of Faultlines on Sputnik News Radio.

Ray McGovern - Former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Peace.

William Binney — Former highly placed intelligence official with the United States National Security Agency turned whistleblower who resigned on October 31, 2001, after more than 30 years with the agency.

