Dissecting the President's Judicial Pick & Trump's Germany at NATO Summit

The list of cons over pros is mounting for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh. What are they and what does this mean for the country moving forward? And is President Trump is trying to undermine NATO. If yes, why?

On this episode of The Critical Hour with Dr. Wilmer Leon, the President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh has expressed strong support for executive power, hostility to administrative agencies and support for gun rights and religious freedom. What does this mean for the country moving forward?

In our last segment we go deep into Trump, Germany, Russia and NATO. Earlier today President Trump issued an ambitious call for vastly more defense spending at NATO, pushing for a doubling of their defense spending commitments hours after he delivered a blistering tirade against Germany and other allies. The demand during a closed-door meeting of NATO leaders would radically increase the amount of money channeled toward military purposes in the Western alliance — and even the United States is currently falling well short of Trump's new goal. Trump has also been demanding that countries not only meet their "commitment" of 2 percent of their GDP on defense spending, but that they increase it to 4 percent. That statement is misleading as well. It's not a 2% commitment, it is a guideline or a goal.

We'll read between the lines and break it all down.

GUESTS:

Barbara Arnwine — The President and founder of Transformative Justice Coalition, is internationally renowned for contributions on critical justice issues including the passage of the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1991 and the 2006 reauthorization of provisions of the Voting Rights Act. She is the board vice-chair of the National Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty and serves on the board of directors of MomsRising and Independent Sector.

Leslie Proll — Civil Rights Lawyer. Advisor to NAACP on Judicial Nominations. Former NAACP LDF Policy Director & Former Alabama Director of US Department of Transportation.

Gerald Horne — Holds the Moores Professorship of History and African American Studies. His research has addressed issues of racism in a variety of relations involving labor, politics, civil rights, international relations and war. Prolific writer, author of more than thirty books and one hundred scholarly articles and reviews.

