Register
14:51 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    What's at Stake With Trump's Nominee?

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    Wilmer Leon
    0 10

    On this episode of "The Critical Hour" with Dr. Wilmer Leon, we go over the winners and losers of the president's judicial pick. Also, civil rights organizations are staging protests at the US Supreme Court.

    Donald Trump's top campaign lawyer, Donald McGahn who is now White House counsel, is the man in charge of reshaping not only the Supreme Court but the entire federal judiciary. McGahn decided in 2016 that conservative voters needed to comfortable with a candidate Trump who showed now allegiance to any ideological philosophy. The decision was made to put together a list of court nominees and release it to the public. This would demonstrate to conservatives how Trump would impact the judicial process.

    With help from Leonard Leo, executive vice president of the conservative Federalist Society we are now down to the final four, Brett M. Kavanaugh, Thomas Hardiman, Raymond Kethledge and Amy Coney Barrett. Trump is scheduled to announce his nominee from the White House this evening at 9 pm ET.

    Hardiman, a runner-up when Trump chose Neil M. Gorsuch as his high court nominee last year, Hardiman, who was recommended by the president's sister and sometimes-confidante, retired federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry. She served with the Pennsylvania-based Hardiman on the US Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit. Kavanaugh serves on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit; Michigan's Kethledge is on the 6th Circuit, and Indiana's Barrett is on the 7th Circuit.

    But with most Trumpian processes there's a fly in the ointment. McConnell spoke to Trump on Friday and raised the prospect that either Kavanaugh or Barrett could unnecessarily jeopardize an expeditious confirmation of the new justice.

    In the case of Kavanaugh, it's because he has spent the past couple of decades as an appeals court judge, a top Bush administration official and a lawyer on Kenneth Starr's team during the Bill Clinton scandal, leading to a paper trail that could take a very long time to sort through — and could potentially spring some surprises. Kavanaugh also notably might struggle to win the support of Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).

    In the case of Barrett, it's because she is seen as the most antagonistic toward Roe v. Wade and could feasibly lose the support of pro-abortion-rights Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), either of whose vote could doom her nomination if no Democrats cross over.

    Leo is on the record as saying two names on the president's short list to succeed retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy — Raymond Kethledge and Thomas Hardiman — had less-established conservative records, making it harder to line up support should they be selected. "I think in regards to Kethledge and Tom Hardiman they are a little less known by conservatives and their records are a little bit lighter so it might take some time…It's important to have people who are extremely well known and have distinguished records."

    So, it appears to me that they are more concerned with getting someone, anyone in before Nov and the Dems possible gain seats (playing not to lose) instead of selecting the best person for the benefit of the country (playing to win). The GOP is playing with thin margins effectively 50-49 with Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) battling brain cancer.

    This partisan rancor is destroying the little semblance of representative democracy we had.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Abortion, Police Violence, immigration policy, Trump administration, US Supreme Court
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse