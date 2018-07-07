Dive Expert Lays Out Pros and Cons in Thailand Rescue Efforts

On this episode of The Critical Hour with Dr. Wilmer Leon all eyes, ears and prayers are directed toward a cave in Thailand.

Pressure is mounting on Thai authorities to bring forward a rescue plan for 12 boys and their coach trapped deep inside the flooded Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex, in northern Thailand, after the death of a former navy diver and a drop in oxygen levels underground. All of this and the threat of monsoon rains loom on the horizon. Those rains could raise the water level in the cave and increase current flow making an already treacherous rescue perilous.

It's Friday so it is time for the weekly news roundup: Veteran Journalist Ed Shultz dead at 64; Trump's trade wars and China's trade retaliation; Trump's judicial nominee, does it come down to a woman's right to choose; and Scott Pruitt's EPA resignation.

Guests:

Dr. Richard Sadler - Medical director for Dive Rescue International, which provides training, equipment and support to water rescue teams.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson — Political commentator on RT News with Ed Schultz and other cable network shows. Earl is a weekly co-host of the Al Sharpton Show on Radio One. He is the host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network.

Dr. Cleo Manago — Behavioral health and cultural analyst, educator, blogger and national media commentator. Since 1988, he has founded several national organizations, including the AmASSI Centers for Wellness & Culture — promoting diverse Black community health and historical trauma deflection. He is CEO and founder of Black Men's Xchange (BMX), National — a human rights and advocacy organization committed to the well-being and defense of diverse Black males and allies.

