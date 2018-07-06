What is July 4th to the Negro & Inside Trump's Detention Centers

Yesterday most Americans celebrated Independence Day commemorating the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. It is meaningful to all and has become troubling to too many?166 years ago today, the great abolitionist and adviser to President Lincoln, Frederick spoke to the Ladies' Anti-Slavery Society in Corinthian Hall in Rochester, New York. The title of his remarks was "What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?". Delivered July 5th, 1852. Is that speech still relevant today? Should we look at last 10 years of American policy with a real emphasis on past 17 months with zero-tolerance, the Muslim ban, etc. as just the ugly process of democracy — the analogy being the sausage making process or is it evidence that American Jeffersonian democracy or the constitutional republic is failing?

Later in the hour hear a first-hand account on what's really going on inside the detention centers and inhumane treatment of immigrants and asylum seekers. We also take a look at the psychological effects of long-term detention. Is the Trump Administration being truthful?

GUESTS:

Gary Flowers — He has served as vice president and national field director for Reverend Jesse L. Jackson's Rainbow PUSH Coalition from 1997 to 2007 in Chicago, IL; he was Executive Director & CEO of the Black Leadership Forum, Inc., and a public policy analyst at the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law in Washington, DC. He currently hosts the Gary Flowers show on radio station Rejoice WREJ- 101.3 FM and AM 990.

Christine Ho — Founding director of Friends of Broward Detainees, a volunteer visitation program that provides humanitarian support for unauthorized immigrants and asylum seekers inside the Broward Transitional Center, the immigrant detention center in South Florida.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com