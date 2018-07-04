Made in China 2025's Affect on US & Mexican Immigrant Talks Fight Against ICE

On this episode of The Critical Hour, with Dr. Wilmer Leon, we discuss the “Made in China 2025 Initiative” and where it will leave the US. Also, an immigrant-rights activist faces her second deportation hearing at Seattle Immigration Court while fighting for the rights of other migrants against I.C.E. Hear about her struggle.

Caleb Maupin — Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism. He has appeared on Russia Today, PressTV, Telesur, and other major networks.

Maru Mora-Villalpando — Nationally known immigrant-rights activist and co-founder of the Latinx organization Mijente and a community organizer with Northwest Detention Center Resistance.

