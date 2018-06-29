What's at Stake Without Justice Kennedy & Why is the US Interested in Yemen

On this episode of "The Critical Hour with Dr. Wilmer Leon" Justice Kennedy is described as the moral center of the court and the “swing vote”. That’s revisionist history at best. With Trump’s next nominee, America is about to go down the ultra-right rabbit hole. And Yemen has the worst humanitarian crisis, so what's the US interest?

Dr. Gerald Horne — Holds the Moores Professorship of History and African American Studies. His research has addressed issues of racism in a variety of relations involving labor, politics, civil rights, international relations and war. Prolific writer, author of more than thirty books and one hundred scholarly articles and reviews.

Whitney Webb — Staff writer for MintPress News and a contributor to Ben Swann's Truth in Media. Her work has appeared on Global Research, the Ron Paul Institute and 21st Century Wire.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com