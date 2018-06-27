The Supreme Court Upholds Trumps Travel Ban

The court says the ban is a typical government policy — not an expression of Trump’s feelings about Muslims. Trump’s travel ban appears to be a permanent part of US immigration policy. What does this decision really mean? Plus your guide to today's primary elections!

Dr. Clarence Lusane — Author, activist, lecturer, free-lance journalist and Chair of the Political Science Department at Howard University. His most recent major work is his book The Black History of the White House.

Barrington Salmon — Political journalist and major contributor to Voice of America, Washington Times and writes for several publications including The Final Call, The Washington AFRO and ACUMEN Magazine.

