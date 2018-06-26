US Supreme Court Rules Against Police Tracking Mobile Phones Without a Warrant

On The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon reviews the June 22 US Supreme Court ruling, which reflects that US authorities can no longer claim that making use of modern mobile telephones means giving up your Fourth Amendment rights.

Barbara R. Arnwine — President and founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition, is internationally renowned for her contributions to critical justice issues including the passage of the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1991 and the 2006 re-authorization of provisions of the Voting Rights Act.

Attorney Mark Shmueli — Manages a solo practice dedicated exclusively to immigration law. Shmueli represents asylum seekers before the Asylum Office and EOIR, and handles employment-based non-immigrant and immigrant visa petitions. he has authored articles on the immigration consequences of criminal convictions and the Violence Against Women Act for the Maryland Bar Journal and is a frequent lecturer at national and local conferences on immigration law.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com