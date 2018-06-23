Register
    Trump to Overhaul Government, But at Who's Expense?

    The Critical Hour
    Wilmer Leon
    On The Critical Hour Dr. Wilmer Leon discusses the proposed revamp of federal government, and the consolidation of social safety net programs. He shares Phillip Alston's statement: "If food stamps & access to Medicaid are removed, the effect on people will be drastic."

    Dr. Cleo Manago — a behavioral health and cultural analyst, educator, blogger and national media commentator.

    Earl Ofari Hutchinson — author and political analyst. His latest book is Trump and the GOP: Race Baiting to the White House and the forthcoming Why Black Lives Do Matter. He is an associate editor of New America Media.

    Caleb Maupin — a journalist and political analyst focusing his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism. He has appeared on Russia Today, PressTV, Telesur, and CNN.

    Topics:

    Just hours after being sworn in on the local force, a suburban Pittsburgh officer fatally shot Antwon Rose II, an unarmed 17-year-old who ran when police stopped a vehicle he was a passenger in that was suspected to be involved in an earlier shooting. Fleeing from a scene does not give law enforcement the right to indiscriminately people. There is independent video of the shooting. There is no body or dash cam. It is reported that 2 weapons were found in the vehicle that Rose was a passenger in but the driver of the vehicle was released and to date not charged.

    According to a Census data brief by the Applied Population Lab, in 2016, more non-Hispanic whites died than were born in twenty-six states; more than at any time in US history. Some 179 million residents or roughly 56 percent of the U.S. population, lived in these 26 states In contrast, non-Hispanic white (hereafter referred to as white) deaths exceeded births in just four states in 2004 and seventeen as recently as 2014.

    Senator Bernie Sanders sent US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley a letter asking to meet with her to discuss it, to which she replied that, it is "patently ridiculous" for the UN to even examine poverty in America; our government officials engage in poverty issues every day." She went on to say that rather than using his voice to shine a light on vulnerable American populations, he wasted the UN's time and resources deflecting attention away from the worlds worst abusers of human rights, and, focused instead on the wealthiest and freest country in the world.

