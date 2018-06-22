Trump Seeks to Ease Limits on Child Immigrant Detentions

Today on The Critical Hour Dr. Leon discusses the proposed modifications for the Flores settlement, where kids may be detained longer than a 20 day period.

Dr. Anthony Monteiro — scholar/activist. He writes in areas having to do with W.E.B. DuBois Studies. His commitment to struggle is undeniable and unparalleled.

They discuss his thoughts on Kim Jong Un and our relationship with Korea, as many have accused President Trump of acquiescing to Chairman Kim Jong-un and being duped. Dr. Monteiro believes that we will look back at the Korea talks as a pivotal point in history.

They later discuss Donald Trump recently said that he no longer wants to see the sight of a Mercedes on Fifth Avenue in New York. Then as he tries to justify his morally bankrupt policy of detaining children in cages at the US/Mexico border by seizing on the current disagreements within Chancellor Angela Merkel's governing coalition about refugee policy. He tweets, The German people were "turning against their leadership," and followed that up with a blatant lie, saying "crime in Germany is way up." Europe, he intimated, had made the big mistake of letting in millions of people who had "violently" changed the culture. Raising the question, how will this play out for the US in a globalized economy and world?

Dr. Gerald Horne — author of more than thirty books and one hundred scholarly articles.

They discuss fewer births than deaths among whites in majority of U.S. States. According to a Census data brief by the Applied Population Lab, in 2016, more non-Hispanic whites died than were born in twenty-six states; more than at any time in U.S. history. Some 179 million residents or roughly 56 percent of the U.S. population, lived in these 26 states In contrast, non-Hispanic white (hereafter referred to as white) deaths exceeded births in just four states in 2004 and seventeen as recently as 2014. They ask if this will have any affect on politics.

