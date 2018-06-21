Register
21 June 2018
    An End to Separating Families, But With a Zero Tolerance Policy

    Wilmer Leon
    Today on The Critical Hour Dr. Leon discusses the President's executive order that ends the separation of families by detaining parents and children together at the border.

    Ajamu Baraka: a human rights defender whose experience spans four decades of domestic and international education, activism, and former Green Party nominee for Vice President of the United States in the 2016.

    They discuss the president's executive order on family separation at the border. The orders says, "It is the policy of this Administration to rigorously enforce our immigration laws… It is also the policy of this Administration to maintain family unity, including by detaining alien families together where appropriate and consistent with law and available resources. It is unfortunate that Congress's failure to act and court orders have put the Administration in the position of separating alien families to effectively enforce the law." Among other things, President Trump is having The Attorney General promptly file a request with the US District Court for the Central District of California to modify the Settlement Agreement in Flores v. Sessions.

    Obi Egbuna: an activist, play write and US representative for the Zimbabwean Herald newspaper.

    They dissect whether or not there were similarities between the recent re-election of President Nicholas Maduro in Venezuela and what many believe will be the inevitable victory in Zimbabwe with the re-election of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

    "It appears to be a sign of the changing times that the faces of political parties in Africa and Latin America with an anti-imperialist pedigree are no-nonsense and all business, and are equally committed to neutralizing imperialism externally and removing the dead weight of their parties internally." Dr. Leon asks if there are other African leaders subscribing to a similar mindset?

    Mexican border, detention camps, Zero tolerance, Executive Order, Donald Trump
