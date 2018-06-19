Forcing Immigration Law Biblical? Huckabee Sanders Says So

Today on The Critical Hour, Dr. Leon dissects immigration laws and the justification for separating children from families, which Sanders claims is biblically correct to enforce; a policy that can be reversed by the president simply calling Homeland Security and saying: Stop.

Greg Palast — author of several New York Times bestsellers including The Best Democracy Money Can Buy and Armed Madhouse. You know him through his investigative reports for BBC Television, The Guardian, Democracy Now! and Rolling Stone.

They discuss why the Supreme Court left unsettled the issue of politically motivated redistricting on Monday, rejecting two appeals from Republicans and Democrats but failing to rule on the merits of their claims.

On Monday, the renowned law firm of Mirer Mazzocchi Julien of New York will serve a 90-day notice on Jon Husted, the Secretary of State of Ohio, of our intent to file suit in federal court unless we receive complete information on each of the hundreds of thousands of voters removed from the voter rolls. Monday's Supreme Court decision blessing Ohio's removal of half a million voters was ultimately decided on the issue of a postcard.

Now that little postcard threatens the voting rights of millions — but it can be reversed.

Anonymous — Member of the White House Press Corps, media analyst.

Wilmer hears a first hand account for the press pool in what happened when Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the president refused to make any changes on the separation of immigration children from their families. They discuss former First Lady Laura Bush's statements "I live in a border state. I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart," she continued, "Our government should not be in the business of warehousing children in converted box stores or making plans to place them in tent cities in the desert outside of El Paso. These images are eerily reminiscent of the Japanese American internment camps of World War II, now considered to have been one of the most shameful episodes in US history,"

