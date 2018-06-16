Register
12:00 GMT +316 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    It's Not Middle School, Paul Manafort Sent to Jail, Pending Trial

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    Wilmer Leon
    0 0 0

    On tonight's episode of The Critical Hour with Dr. Wilmer Leon, US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson revoked Paul Manafort's bail, he’s now in jail.

    Dr. Bandy Lee — American psychiatrist with Yale University and a specialist in violence prevention programs in prisons and in the community.

    Michael McCray, Esq. — author, speaker and public interest advocate. Michael hosts the Whistleblower Summit for Civil & Human Rights

    Topics:

    Judge sends Paul Manafort to jail, pending trial
    Two weeks after Robert Mueller's prosecutors dropped new accusations of witness tampering on him, US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson Friday revoked Manafort's bail, he's now in jail. The judge emphasized to Manafort how she could not make enough rulings to keep him from speaking improperly with witnesses, after he had used multiple text messaging apps and called a potential witness on an Italian cell phone. "This is not middle school. I can't take his cell phone," she said of Manafort. "I thought about this long and hard, Mr. Manafort. I have no appetite for this."

    Later they recount the IG Michael E. Horowitz, Inspector General for the DOJ, Department of Justice released his much anticipated 500 page report; the most comprehensive look back at the investigation into Mrs. Clinton's use of an unclassified private email server. They raise the question: How can Comey remain disconnected from the bias of his underlings? When this evidence seems damning than people want to admit.

    Defense Contractors Cashing In On Immigrant Kids' Detention
    Separating refugee and immigrant children from their parents isn't just an emotionally wrenching policy. It's an enterprise that is benefitting intelligence and defense contractors.
    Those contractors-including one with a history of scandals-have advertised a flurry of jobs in recent weeks to support the infrastructure surrounding undocumented children whom the Trump administration has taken from their families.

    Trump's "Beautiful" Employment Numbers Mask an Ugly Reality for US Workers
    The Trump Administration and the media were positively giddy at the news: the U.S. had added 223,000 jobs in May, representing a record 92nd consecutive month of jobs growth, and reducing the unemployment rate to 3.8 percent, its lowest level since the height of the dotcom boom in 2000.
    "New Milestones in Jobs Report Signals a Bustling Economy," read the New York Times headline trumpeting the data. "Looking forward to seeing the employment numbers at 8:30 this morning," Trump tweeted ahead of the Bureau of Labor Statistics June 1 press release.

    The panel then delves deeper into the conversation on suicide. Suicide rates rose sharply across the United States. Suicide rates rose in all but one state between 1999 and 2016, with increases seen across age, gender, race and ethnicity, according to the report. In more than half of all deaths in 27 states, the people had no known mental health condition when they ended their lives.
    They explain what this really means.

    Good or Bad When Police Keep Count of Racial Profiling?
    Two things happened within a couple days of each other that rammed the perennially touch and volatile issue of racial profiling back on the public table. The first was the mistaken arrest of actor Darris Love by the Glendale Police Department. Love was spread eagled, handcuffed on the ground at gunpoint, after a report of a robbery in the area. When the mistake was acknowledged, Love immediately screamed, "racial profiling!"

    An American editorial cartoonist has been fired for skewering Trump. He likely won't be the last.
    Pittsburgh Post-Gazette cartoonist Rob Rogers, the editorial cartoonist for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for more than 25 years has been fired. Most working cartoonists have had an occasional idea spiked by his or her editor. But in the past few weeks, editorial director Keith Burris and publisher John Robinson Block have refused to publish six of Rogers's cartoons, all criticizing Trump or his policies. Block and Burris have also rejected many of Rogers's rough sketch ideas for several months and now he's done. They discuss what does this really mean?

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    suicide prevention, Detention Centers, Racial Profiling, Immigration, Paul Manafort
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse