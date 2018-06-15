DOJ Clinton Report Blasts Comey, Agents, but Finds No Bias

On The Critical Hour with Dr. Leon, he discusses the US Department of Justice Inspector General report, where no bias was found. The report also faulted ex-US Attorney General Loretta Lynch for creating confusion by saying she wouldn't recuse herself from the probe; she had failed to recognize how bad it looked when she met with Bill Clinton.

Mark Schmueli — attorney for immigration law. He represents clients with complex family petitions, including VAWA applications and litigates before the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) and federal Circuit Courts.

They discuss how Attorney General Jeff Sessions overturned the precedent deciding that victims of domestic abuse and gang violence generally will not qualify for asylum under federal law. As a matter of policy, the US government is separating families who seek asylum in the US by crossing the border illegally.

The US has been in the business of breaking up families for years — ICE under Obama averaged 309,887 arrests per year from 2009-2012, while ICE under Trump averaged 139,553 in 2017.

Walter Smolarek — Producer of Loud and Clear

Dr. Leon and Walter discuss the Canadians boycott of US products, cancel vacations to America. Shoppers are shunning Kentucky bourbon, California wine and Florida oranges, and avoiding American companies like Starbucks, Walmart and McDonald's, Canadian network CTV News reported on Wednesday. Since Canada is the most important market for US goods, importing a total of US $98.9bn in the first four months of 2018, according the official US data. Canada accepted 18.3 percent of US exports, ahead of Mexico and China, and is the top export market for 35 states. So, indignation may be hard to sustain in a nation enamored by US popular culture and larded with American goods. This could very well come down to consumerism vs. nationalism.

