A Summit in Singapore, Who Walked Away With More?

On this episode of The Critical Hour with Dr. Leon, he discusses the summit meeting with President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-Un. Though it yields hope for breakthrough it ends with no real guarantee.

Ray McGovern- former CIA analyst for 27 tears and author.

Dr. Leon and Ray discuss what really happened in Singapore? There was nothing mentioned about North Korea freezing plutonium and uranium programs, nothing about destroying intercontinental ballistic missiles, nothing about allowing inspectors to return to nuclear sites, and nothing about North Korea making a full declaration of its nuclear program. Trump did make news about recovering the remains of American soldiers from the Korean war, but this is nothing new as North Korea has already returned some remains over the years. With that, what will congress have to say about the Summit? Was anything actually accomplished?

They also ask, what should happen with our military? What would happen if you take the United States military out of South Korea, what would happen? When we have these conversations, it is always from a war perspective instead of a peace perspective. America would have to stop trying to control the world. We are no longer the sole indispensable country in the world.

They later discuss what would happen with a war with Iran? there is a difference in magnitude, and we should not be mousetrapped into a war with them.

