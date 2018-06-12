Is There Really a 'Special Place in Hell' for Defiance of the President?

On this episode of The Critical Hour with Dr. Leon he discusses Trump's early departure from the G7 summit and refusal to endorse a declaration after saying he would. All of which results in Peter Navarro bashing Canadian PM Trudeau.

Dr. Gerald Horne — author and professor of African American Studies

Dr. Leon asks what should we expect from this Singapore summit? He further discusses with Dr. Horne, what stories are being overlooked because there is too much focus on Singapore? They later discuss the G-7 summit, and why would Trump leave without giving any declaration (after saying he would) calling for a reduction of tariffs and other barriers to trade.

Caleb Maupin — journalist and political analyst focusing his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism.

Caleb joins Dr. Leon to discuss the Senate's top democrats letter insisting to President Trump last week that any deal with North Korea must completely dismantle Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic programs permanently.

