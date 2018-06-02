Unemployment Rates Drop, but a Trade War Continues to Loom

On this episode of The Critical Hour with Dr. Wilmer Leon covers the drop of unemployment to 3.8 percent. But, there is concern that the recent tariffs and potential trade war will hurt the U.S. economy. He later confirms Kim Yong Choi's letter, as the Summit is still on.

Scheduled Guest:

Panel Dicussion, wrap up of the week:

Maggie Linton- Former journalist and sports anchor

Dr. Shantella Sherman —Author, historian, and publisher of Acumen magazine.

Topics:

The Summit is back on, the North Korean letter, shares his interest in meeting without making any significant concessions or threats.

Virginia healthcare is expanding medicad, why does this matter? Congress is unlikely to get rid of the law looking to repeal the ACA as rural areas couldn't withstand the political backlash from denying coverage for their constituents.

The largest health disparity we don't talk about? As Americans with serious mental illnesses die 15 to 30 years younger than those without, Wilmer and his panel discusses the importance of mental health and making sure that their are health care professionals made available for those who may need to see a mental health professional. Would there be so many mass shootings if mental healthcare was made readily available for long-term treatment.

Today marks the 97th commemoration of the end of the Tulsa Riots. The panel examines the continuing legacy of racial violence against people of color and the use of the police, to maintain and protect the sacred white space of America. The Tulsa riot was a calculated and coordinated, intentional attack on an African American Community.

Trump responds to Fury Over 'Roseanne,' but Not her Racist Remarks

It was not the racist comment that made the president angry, it was the apology from ABC. Trump has called for comedian Samantha Bee to be fired for insulting his daughter Ivanka with an obscene phrase on her television. Wilmer raises the question, is there a double standard between the Samantha Bee statements and Roseanne's?

