Cross the Border Illegally? It's Not Our Fault

On this episode of The Critical Hour with Dr. Wilmer Leon, he discusses Trump's "zero tolerance" policy at the border and the rapid rate at which children shelters are filling.

Scheduled guest and Topics:

Miko Peled - Israeli-American activist, the author discusses the 6th International New Horizon Conference in Mashhad, Iran where a number of people including former CIA officers, Pentagon officials, and former diplomats were presented an open letter addressed to the president demanding explanation of Israeli actions.

Israel launches strikes on Gaza after Palestinian mortar barrage, this is followed by with eye on bigger threats. Israel quickly agrees to Hamas' request for a ceasefire.

BDSMovement — The Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement works to end international support for Israel's oppression of Palestinians and pressure Israel to comply with international law.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson - Author and Media Critic discusses 'Why Trump will never testify-if he can help it. Federal prosecutors poised to recieve more than 1 million files seized from Michael Cohen's phones.

Trump's request for Jeff Sessions to retain control of Russia Inquiry after his recusal and his constant public and private attacks to force Sessions to resign.

