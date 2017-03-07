Register
    Cutting Medicaid, Gutting the EPA and Still Banning Entry to Muslims

    The BradСast
    Brad Friedman
    On today's BradCast, while the US media and public are obsessed by whatever Trump's relationship is or isn't with Russia and his bizarre tweets over the weekend, real policies and federal agencies - relied upon for decades by millions of Americans - are about to be gutted by the President and his Republican friends in the US Congress.

    U.S. President Donald Trump signs a memorandum to security services directing them to defeat the Islamic State in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Trump Signs New Executive Order on Immigration, Removes Iraq From Temporary Travel Ban List
    Once again today, however, we must lead with more terrorism. And, once again, it's another alleged attack by a white man against someone — a man of the Sikh faith, in this case — told by the shooter, to "Go back to your own country!" While the incident, once again, has been ignored by the White House, Donald Trump found time today to sign a new Executive Order being described by critics as "Muslim Ban 2.0". While it's more narrowly tailored than his last one, which was blocked by the federal courts, the new order still provides no evidence that it will actually increase national security in any way.

    Then, while Trump was unleashing his latest evidence-free Twitter tantrum over the weekend, charging that President Obama had "wiretapped" his phones at Trump Tower before leaving office, White House budget busters were sharpening their knives with huge planned increases in defense spending to be paid for by draconian slashes to thousands of jobs and billions of dollars at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

    But why stop protecting the environment and health of Americans there? Our guest today, Jon Schwarz of The Intercept, joins us to explain how, while much of what Trump said in last week's address to Congress (at least some of the encouraging parts, like his promise to "promote clean air and clean water") can "safely be ignored", at least one point should not be. His comments about Medicaid, relied upon by millions of Americans, should be taken very seriously, Schwarz warns.

    "Medicaid is not just healthcare for the poor," he explains. "It also pays the bills for over 60 percent of nursing home residents, and 40 percent of all national long-term care costs." With GOP control of Congress and Trump no longer promising "no cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid," as he repeatedly did on the campaign trail, Schwarz decodes the President's comments from last week's speech promising to "give our state governors the resources and flexibility they need with Medicaid."

    "It truly is awful what the Republicans have planned for Medicaid," Schwarz says, detailing how Trump's language now syncs up almost perfectly with House Speaker Paul Ryan, who has long called for schemes that would gut Medicaid. "The reason that they will go after it first is because the people who are the main recipients are either children, or they are over 65, or they are blind or they are disabled — they truly are the people with the least ability to fight back. So it makes sense that that's who you want to attack first."

    Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Congress Hall in Philadelphia on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017
    © REUTERS/ David Swanson/The Philadelphia Inquirer
    GOP Obamacare Repeal Plan Offers Flexibility on Medicaid - Pence
    Schwarz explains what replacing the current federally-funded system with "block grants" to states actually means, who it will most harm, and how it will harm them. Medicaid, he says, is "not an incredibly generous program" as is. "But, it is crucial for anyone who has not made a lot of money their whole lives. People don't understand that if Medicaid is cut, old people truly will be dying in the streets. If you're a bit luckier, and you have kids with an extra room, maybe you will be dying on your kids' fold out couch."

    As noted during the interview, Schwartz, a former writer for Saturday Night Live, is not particularly funny today. But Americans, particularly younger Americans, who will become the victims of these schemes while they are not paying attention — unless Republicans can block them — need to pay attention to what is likely about to happen, if Trump and GOP leadership get their way. Finally, we close today with a moving word or two from MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski on the woeful and embarrassing White House reaction to Trump's bizarre weekend Tweet storm.

    You can find Brad's previous editions here. And tune in to radio Sputnik three hours a day, five days a week, at 5 pm GMT.

    Tags:
    National Security, Religion, Gun Violence, rights and freedoms, Climate Change, Race, Gun Control, 2016 US Presidential election, war on terror, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Department of Justice, GOP, Republicans, Democrats, Mika Brzezinski, James Comey, Donald Trump, Paul Ryan, Indiana, United States
