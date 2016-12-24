2016: The Battle for Global Leadership

This is seen most clearly by Russia’s successful anti-terrorist intervention in the Mideast and China’s pragmatic diplomacy with the ASEAN states. Whereas a year ago it looked like Russia was destined to go to war with Turkey, Moscow and Ankara are now engaged in a very fruitful rapprochement which has seen them even cooperate in resolving the War on Syria.

Likewise, observers would have been forgiven for thinking that China and the Philippines were poised to clash, but both sides are now on their best-ever terms with one another.

These game-changing developments point to a clear trend, and it’s that the US’ strategic setbacks have made it easier for non-Western states to exert their leadership.

Sergey Strokan and Andrew Korybko are joined by Igor Pellicciari, professor, Higher School of Economics in Moscow and LUISS University in Rome (studio guest), Bryce Swerhun, researcher, City University of Hong Kong, and Chris Shipler, American political commentator.

