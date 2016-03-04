Osama Bin Laden: The Eccentric Banker of Global Jihad

The final will and testimony of the world’s most notorious terrorist has finally been declassified by the American authorities, and it expectedly reveals that Bin Laden bequeathed most of his remaining riches to global jihad. Some of the other documents that were disclosed during this release show that he was aware of Daesh’s brutality but dismissed it as the “unreliable” gossip of “storytellers”, while others prove that he was still micromanaging his organization despite the US’ previous claims to the contrary.

The most surprising, however, were some of the other files that show just how strange he had become in his last days. One of them discloses that “world number one terrorist” even pretended to look like a concerned climate activist who wanted Americans to use this cause in carrying out a – quote – “great revolution for freedom – that would, and this is also a quote – “save humanity from the harmful gases that threaten its destiny.” His other eccentricity was that he was extremely paranoid, even believing at a point that one of his wives had what he thought to be a surveillance device implanted inside her teeth by an Iranian dentist.

Vladimir Ivanov, Director of the EastWest Institute's Moscow Office (studio guest); Tayyab Baloch, Islamabad-based journalist, founder of The Silk Post, and reporter at Abb Takk TV; and Anton Zyukov, scholar at the Higher School of Economics (Moscow) shared their views on this topic.