Super Tuesday Night Fever: Trump-Hillary Tango

The breathtaking marathon of multistate primaries – the largest voting day of primary season – brought new major wins to Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton and set them on course for a final duel over the White House in November.

Their competitors didn’t even come close to either of the frontrunners, with Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio trailing Donald Trump on the Republican side of things, and Bernie Sanders underperforming in the South in the contests against Clinton.

Nevertheless, their far-behind rivals still remain in the race, whether out of desperate hope that the upcoming spate of primaries will reverse their political fortunes, or in order to prove their usefulness to the frontrunners and try to bargain a place on their ticket or a promise seat in their Cabinet.

Vladimir Ivanov, Director of the EastWest Institute's Moscow Office (studio guest); Vitaly Kozyrev, Professor at Endicott College, (Beverly, Massachusetts); and Chris Shipler, american political commentator joined our conversation.