57 Years After the March on Washington: White Supremacists Rise Again?

Friday is Loud & Clear’s weekly hour-long segment The Week in Review, about the week in politics, policy, and international affairs. Today they focus on Trump’s speech accepting the Republican nomination last night, the RNC event as a whole, the vigilante who killed two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the professional sports strikes going on this week, and more.

In a presidential nomination acceptance speech as dark and angry as any ever given, President Trump last night said that Joe Biden, if elected president, would destroy the nation and would cede it to "anarchists, extreme leftists, looters, rioters, and criminals." He said that Biden would destroy America’s suburbs, apparently by allowing African-Americans to live there, and he ridiculously accused Biden of “ignoring science.” Pundits are calling the speech, “a grinding monotone” and “low energy.” Others are calling it “one of the most sustained displays of propagandizing in the modern history of Western democracy.” Lee Camp, a writer, comedian, activist, journalist, host of the television show “Redacted Tonight,” on RT America, whose latest book is called “Bullet Points & Punch Lines,” and who’s at leecamp.com, joins the show.

China yesterday fired a barrage of missiles into the South China Sea in response to rising tensions with the United States. The US, for its part, has repeatedly sent ships into the South China Sea, has improved relations with Taiwan, Beijing’s arch-rival, and initiated an arms race with China. President Trump says that he’s the man to shepherd relations with China into a new, more militarized, era. But is that just a recipe for war? Brian and John speak with Mike Wong, the Vice President of the San Francisco chapter of Veterans for Peace.

Prominent Indian civil liberties defender Prashant Bhushan defended himself from possible imprisonment for insulting the country’s Supreme Court this week, the latest in what activists say is a wave of repressive actions by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Draconian new laws, such as the Public Safety Act, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, and tight internet curbs have resulted in real pressure on the most basic civil rights like freedom of speech and freedom of assembly. Dr. Ania Loomba, a literary scholar and the Catherine Bryson professor of English at the University of Pennsylvania who teaches English literature and early modern culture and the history of colonialism and postcolonialism in South Asia, joins the show.

It’s Friday! So it’s time for the week’s worst and most misleading headlines. Brian and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his site Left I on the News and on twitter @leftiblog.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com