Congress Reform Package Rejects Call to "Defund" the Police

Democrats in the House of Representatives on Monday introduced broad police reform legislation aimed at boosting law enforcement accountability, changing police practices, and curbing racial profiling. However, Democratic officials sought to distance themselves from progressive activists seeking to defund police departments.

John Gleeson, a former judge leading a review of the Department of Justice’s handling of the case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, released a brief today expressing strong disapproval of the Department of Justice’s effort to drop the prosecution of Michael Flynn after he already pled guilty. Also, Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testified last week before a Senate Committee on the origins of the Russia investigation. What he had to say was devastating for those pushing the narrative that there was collusion between the Russian government and the Trump campaign. Rosenstein told the committee that the FBI never had any evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, but that he had asked Robert Mueller to lead an investigation because he had already determined that the FBI had lied to him. Rosenstein’s testimony contained a half-dozen bombshells that turn the entire Russiagate affair on its ear. Jim Kavanagh, the editor of thepolemicist.net, joins the show.

A top Harvard chemistry professor was indicted yesterday by a grand jury on felony charges of lying to federal investigators about his ties to a Chinese-run academic program. Dr. Charles Lieber maintains his innocence, and civil liberties advocates have warned that his case represents a sign that any academic or professional collaboration is being criminalized by federal authorities. Brian and John speak with KJ Noh, a peace activist and scholar on the geopolitics of Asia, and a frequent contributor to Counterpunch and Dissident Voice.

Pro-Israel lobby groups are struggling to appear supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement. But privately, they are warning that Black Lives Matter is a threat to the status quo that is Israel’s racist system. Some of those lobbyists are not so subtle. Morton Klein, head of the Zionist Organization of America, went so far as to ask the Southern Poverty Law Center to designate Black Lives Matter as a hate group. He said, “Black Lives Matter is a Jew-hating, White-hating, Israel-hating, conservative Black-hating, violence-promoting, dangerous Soros-funded extremist group of haters.” Ali Abunimah, the co-founder of The Electronic Intifada and author of the book The Battle for Justice in Palestine, joins the show.

Wednesday’s weekly series, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective. Sputnik news analysts Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

Wednesday’s regular segment, Beyond Nuclear, is about nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, and Sputnik news analyst and producer Nicole Roussell, join the show.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com