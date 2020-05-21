The Difference One Week Made: 30,000 Extra Covid Deaths

Loud & Clear’s series, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective, including still rising unemployment in the US, who’s at fault for the thousands of lives that could have been saved had the US locked down earlier that new data is showing us, the newest update in the propaganda war the US media and politicians are waging against China, and more.

Thursday’s weekly series “Criminal Injustice” is about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Paul Wright, the founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News (PLN), and Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, join John.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers nationwide have been hot spots for coronavirus, where people are forced into close quarters and detained. Organizers and families are leading protests all over the country to release people from these prisons. Brian speaks with Danny Cendejas, an organizer with la ColectiVa, a social justice organization in Northern Virginia campaigning for the release of everyone at the immigration detention center in Farmville, Virginia, where COVID-19 has been spreading.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is facing an uprising in her own party over fears that Germany will end up footing the bill for the economic disaster wrought by the coronavirus in Europe. The EU is currently looking at a number of different stimulus packages to get Europe’s economy back on track. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron lost his parliamentary majority when several of his party members left and created a new party. They complained that Macron had failed to unify the center and the left, as he had promised to do during his campaign. Gilbert Mercier, Editor in Chief of News Junkie Post and the author of “The Orwellian Empire,” joins John.

A regular Thursday segment deals with the ongoing militarization of space. As the US continues to withdraw from international arms treaties, will the weaponization and militarization of space bring the world closer to catastrophe? Brian and John speak with Prof. Karl Grossman, a full professor of journalism at the State University of New York, College at Old Westbury and the host of a nationally aired television program focused on environmental, energy, and space issues, and with Bruce Gagnon, coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space and a contributor to Foreign Policy In Focus.

