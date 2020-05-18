A Covid-19 Riddle: 1.4 Million Health Workers Fired, Hospitals Closing

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Leo Cuello, an attorney and the director of health policy for the National Health Law Program.

The Department of Health and Human Services recently began distributing portions of $175 billion allocated by Congress to healthcare providers as part of the four coronavirus relief bills. The largest share of the initial outlay will be to hospitals that accept Medicare. Although the money was appropriated weeks and months ago, it has been slow to reach hospitals, and many are now threatened by bankruptcy.

Monday’s segment “Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers” is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What’s happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book “Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto,” joins Brian.

Israel finally has a government. After an 18 month-long political stalemate, the Knesset voted confidence into the new unity government led by none other than Benjamin Netanyahu. In his acceptance speech, Netanyahu said that he will turn over the Prime Ministership to his political partner, Benny Gantz on November 17, 2021. He also vowed to begin annexing the West Bank. John speaks with Dan Cohen, a journalist and a documentary filmmaker, most recently of the film “Killing Gaza.”

Loud & Clear’s series, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective. Sputnik news analysts Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show with Brian and John.

Monday’s regular segment Technology Rules is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa and software engineer and technology and security analyst Patricia Gorky join the show with John.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com