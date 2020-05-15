A Hidden Massacre: Black Anti-War Protestors Killed at Jackson State

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, a professor of history at the University of Houston and the author of many books, including “Race to Revolution: The U.S. and Cuba during Slavery and Jim Crow.”

Commemorations are taking place across the country to mark the 50th anniversary of the Jackson State massacre. Frequently left out of the history books, two students were killed and 12 wounded when 75 state and local policemen opened fire on a dormitory at the predominantly Black Jackson State College in Jackson, Mississippi. The police said there was a sniper on the roof of the dorm. That turned out to be a lie. There were no arrests in connection with the deaths at Jackson State, although the Commission concluded "that the 28-second fusillade from police officers was an unreasonable, unjustified overreaction...A broad barrage of gunfire in response to reported and unconfirmed sniper fire is never warranted."

Republican Senator Richard Burr stepped aside yesterday as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee after the FBI showed up at his office with a warrant and took his cell phone. Burr is alleged to have engaged in insider trading after having sold hundreds of thousands of dollars in stock after receiving a confidential briefing from the intelligence community in the days before the start in the United States of the coronavirus pandemic. Jim Kavanagh, the editor of thepolemicist.net, whose latest article on The Polemicist and CounterPunch is titled “Joe or No?,” joins the show.

It’s Friday! So it’s time for the week’s worst and most misleading headlines. Brian and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his site Left I on the News and on twitter @leftiblog, and Sputnik producer Nicole Roussell.

Friday is Loud & Clear’s weekly hour-long segment The Week in Review, about the week in politics, policy, and international affairs. Today they focus on the coronavirus aid bills that would guarantee worker pay (sponsored by progressives in the House but left out of Nancy Pelosi’s bill, and pushed by two conservative Republicans in the Senate), the death of Ralph McGehee, a former CIA officer who told the truth from on the ground about the real missions of the CIA in Vietnam and elsewhere, New York Governor Cuomo protecting the profits of the nursing homes in New York whose negligence killed thousands of elders, and more. Sputnik News analysts and producers Walter Smolarek and Nicole Roussell join the show.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com