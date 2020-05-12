Covid Relief Package: Of, By and For the Capitalists

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Professor Wolff, a professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst and founder of the organization Democracy at Work whose latest book is “Understanding Socialism.”

Today is Loud & Clear’s weekly series about the biggest economic news of the week with special guest - Prof. Richard Wolff.

The US and China are currently engaged in a new missile race, the US Navy is frequently positioned in the South China Sea, and President Trump is accusing China of trying to steal research related to a coronavirus vaccine. And the escalation against China is bipartisan in nature. Peace activists in the US are urging the administration to make a “pivot to peace,” however. And they say that it’s not too late to turn away from the language and actions of war. KJ Noh, a peace activist and scholar on the geopolitics of Asia, and a frequent contributor to Counterpunch and Dissident Voice joins the show.

On February 23, 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was jogging through a neighborhood in Glynn County, Georgia. He paused momentarily to look at a house under construction, and then he continued with his run. But two white men, Gregg and Travis McMichael decided that Arbery was a burglar. They armed themselves and chased him. Travis McMichael tussled with Arbery briefly and then shot him in cold blood. Arbery died moments later. Glynn County’s prosecutor decided that the killing wasn’t worth prosecuting. That is until a video emerged. Now the McMichaels have been arrested and charged with murder and the Justice Department is considering a hate crime enhancement. Activists have been voicing their outrage and demanding that authorities move faster. Brian and John speak with Atlanta community organizer Monica Johnson.

Loud & Clear’s series, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective. Sputnik news analysts Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

Tuesday’s regular segment is called Women & Society with Dr. Hannah Dickinson. This weekly segment is about the major issues, challenges, and struggles facing women in all aspects of society. Hannah Dickinson, an associate professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and an organizer with the Geneva Women’s Assembly; Nathalie Hrizi, an educator, a political activist, and the editor of Breaking the Chains, a women’s magazine, which you can find at patreon.com/BreakChainsMag; and Loud & Clear producer Nicole Roussell join the show.

