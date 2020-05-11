“You Must Keep Working” - 35% of Meat Factory Workers Now Infected

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Sputnik News analysts and producers of this show Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek.

In this segment, The Week Ahead, the hosts take a look at the most newsworthy stories of the coming week and what it means for the country and the world, including the controversy over the reopening of the US economy and the latest US accusations against China.

A leaked document obtained by The Grayzone shows that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons made false and misleading statements about two veteran inspectors who challenged a coverup of their investigation of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Syrian city of Douma. Grayzone found that OPCW leaders engaged in a pattern of deception that minimized the inspectors’ senior roles and prestige in the organization. Aaron Maté, a journalist with The Grayzone and The Nation, and host of the podcast Pushback with Aaron Maté joins the show.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed his country today to talk about a gradual easing of coronavirus restrictions and about getting the country’s economy moving again. He said that Britons should return to work if they cannot work from home, that they should wear face masks-even homemade ones-in public places, and that they can now go to public parks, exercise as much as they want, and travel. Brian and John speak with Neil Clark, a journalist and broadcaster whose work has appeared in The Guardian, The Week, and Morning Star.

Unemployment has been arguably one of the most important problems coming out of the coronavirus pandemic. The latest figures show 14.7 percent unemployment across the country. And that’s just months after the Labor Department reported record LOW unemployment. Now, President Trump’s own economists are predicting a 20 percent unemployment rate. That’s a number unseen since 1937 and the Great Depression. How do we get ourselves out of it? Steve Keen, the author of “Debunking Economics” and the world’s first crowdfunded economist, whose work is at patreon.com/ProfSteveKeen, joins the show.

Monday’s segment “Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers” is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What’s happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Bill Ayers, an activist, educator, and author of the book “Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto,” joins Brian and John.

Monday’s regular segment Technology Rules is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa and software engineer and technology and security analyst Patricia Gorky join the show.

