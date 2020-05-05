Goodbye Billionaires - Why Amazon Should Become a Public Utility

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Professor Wolff, a professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst and founder of the organization Democracy at Work whose latest book is “Understanding Socialism.”

Today is Loud & Clear’s weekly series about the biggest economic news of the week with special guest - Prof. Richard Wolff.

The Trump administration is further embracing conspiracy theories about the Chinese military being responsible for the Coronavirus outbreak, but some analysts are raising a very different concern -- Could US military personnel, who travel around the world in close confines bypassing normal border checks, function as “superspreaders” for the pandemic? KJ Noh, a peace activist and scholar on the geopolitics of Asia, and a frequent contributor to Counterpunch and Dissident Voice, and Dr. Claudia Chaufan, a non-practicing Argentine physician and critical health policy scholar who directs the graduate program in health policy at York University, join the show.

Eight mercenaries were killed and two Americans captured after they landed on shore in Venezuela with the intent to overthrow the government of President Nicolas Maduro. Responsibility for the coup attempt was claimed by another American, a retired Green Beret named Jordan Goudreau. Goudreau made a premature announcement that what he called Operation Gideon, “has been launched deep in the heart of Caracas” and that other armed cells have been activated throughout the country. That never happened. The terrorists were all captured and the coup failed. Brian and John speak with Paul Dobson, a writer for VenezuelAnalysis.com.

Loud & Clear’s series, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective. Sputnik news analysts Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

Tuesday’s regular segment is called Women & Society with Dr. Hannah Dickinson. This weekly segment is about the major issues, challenges, and struggles facing women in all aspects of society. Hannah Dickinson, an associate professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and an organizer with the Geneva Women’s Assembly; Nathalie Hrizi, an educator, a political activist, and the editor of Breaking the Chains, a women’s magazine, which you can find at patreon.com/BreakChainsMag; and Loud & Clear producer Nicole Roussell join the show.

