Biden: ‘This Is NOT True and No, You Can’t Look at The Files’

Friday is Loud & Clear’s weekly hour-long segment The Week in Review, about the week in politics, policy, and international affairs. Today they focus on strike actions for International Workers Day, Joe Biden finally speaking publicly about former staffer Tara Reade’s allegation that he sexually assaulted her, the Trump administration’s potential next moves against China, and more.

Today is May Day, also known as International Workers’ Day, created to celebrate workers and the working classes around the world. The holiday was originally suggested in 1889 by the Marxist International Socialist Congress and pushed by the American Federation of Labor, which was then lobbying and demonstrating for an 8-hour workday. This celebration of labor subsequently became a national holiday in most countries around the world. But not in the United States. Yasemin Zahra, a labor organizer and chairperson of US Labor Against the War, joins the show.

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the release of a series of emails between FBI agents preparing to interview former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and their supervisors that imply the agents were preparing to entrap Flynn or to trick him into committing a crime. President Trump immediately took to Twitter to condemn the FBI and the agents, and he compared the FBI to 15 buses and Flynn to a man standing in the middle of a highway. Brian and John speak with Coleen Rowley, a former FBI special agent who in 2002 was named Time Magazine person of the year along with two other whistleblowers.

President Donald Trump has ordered the Intelligence Community to find evidence that shows that the coronavirus originated in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, despite being told repeatedly by the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence that it did not. The Washington Post reports that Trump intends to “punish” China in advance of the presidential election for creating the virus, and Secretary of State Pompeo has criticized China harshly in recent days. KJ Noh, a peace activist and scholar on the geopolitics of Asia, and a frequent contributor to Counterpunch and Dissident Voice joins the show.

It’s Friday! So it’s time for the week’s worst and most misleading headlines. Brian and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his site Left I on the News and on twitter @leftiblog, and Sputnik producer Nicole Roussell.

