New Global Movement for Peace & Solidarity Is Launched

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Dr. Peter Kuznick, a professor of history and director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University and the co-author with Oliver Stone of the book and the hit Showtime television series “The Untold History of the United States.”

Activists, academics, and political figures from around the world have begun circulating a document called the COVID-19 Global Solidarity Manifesto that calls for a series of basic rights for all people, in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Those rights run the gamut from basic universal healthcare to an end to war to respect for life, biodiversity, and the environment. There are hundreds of signatories, including a number of very prominent people.

New unemployment numbers are out this morning showing that yet another 3.8 million Americans sought jobless benefits last week as the economy slid further into the most devastating crisis since the 1930s. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, 30.3 million Americans have lost their jobs, and the economy contracted by 4.8 percent in the first quarter of the year. Steve Keen, the author of “Debunking Economics” and the world’s first crowdfunded economist, whose work is at patreon.com/ProfSteveKeen, joins the show.

Thursday’s weekly series “Criminal Injustice” is about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Paul Wright, the founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News (PLN), and Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, join the show.

Loud & Clear’s series, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective. Sputnik news analysts Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

A regular Thursday segment deals with the ongoing militarization of space. As the US continues to withdraw from international arms treaties, will the weaponization and militarization of space bring the world closer to catastrophe? Brian and John speak with Prof. Karl Grossman, a full professor of journalism at the State University of New York, College at Old Westbury and the host of a nationally aired television program focused on environmental, energy, and space issues, and with Bruce Gagnon, coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space and a contributor to Foreign Policy In Focus.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com