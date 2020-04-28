A Deadly Mix: Coronavirus and Unfettered Capitalism

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Professor Wolff, a professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst and founder of the organization Democracy at Work whose latest book is “Understanding Socialism,” joins the show.

Today is Loud & Clear’s weekly series about the biggest economic news of the week with a special guest - Prof. Richard Wolff.

Georgia’s governor, Brian Kemp, last week ordered the state to begin reopening, despite the fact that the coronavirus continues to spread. On Friday, the state reopened salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, gyms, bowling alleys, and massage parlors. Yesterday, movie theaters and restaurants reopened. But mayors in cities big and small around Georgia are warning that their number of coronavirus cases is rising, and it’s too soon to return to normal. Community organizer Monica Johnson, and Brad Lathem, a writer for Liberation News, join the show.

The conservative Daily Caller, in an exclusive investigation, has found that Christopher Steele, the author of the infamous Steele Dossier, had previously undisclosed meetings with attorneys for the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign. One of the attorneys in those meetings provided Steele with the now-debunked tip that a Russian bank had a secret channel of communications with the Trump campaign. That tip set off a chain of events that led to Steele publishing a memo saying that the bank, Alpha Bank, had illicit ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, an allegation that was untrue. Brian and John speak with Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of three books--“The Frozen Republic,” “The Velvet Coup,” and “America's Undeclared War.”

Loud & Clear’s series, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective. Sputnik news analysts Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

Tuesday’s regular segment is called Women & Society with Dr. Hannah Dickinson. This weekly segment is about the major issues, challenges, and struggles facing women in all aspects of society. Hannah Dickinson, an associate professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and an organizer with the Geneva Women’s Assembly; Nathalie Hrizi, an educator, a political activist, and the editor of Breaking the Chains, a women’s magazine, which you can find at patreon.com/BreakChainsMag; and Loud & Clear producer Nicole Roussell join the show.

