Doctor-In-Chief Trump Says Maybe We Should Inject Bleach as a Covid-19 Cure

Friday is Loud & Clear’s weekly hour-long segment The Week in Review, about the week in politics, policy, and international affairs. Today they focus on Trump’s latest bizarre medical advice, the growing economic crisis, and the international implications of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Politics are an important factor in reporting on the coronavirus, not just in the United States, but around the world. President Trump said in his daily press conference yesterday that the pandemic is serious only in what he called “Democrat states,” and not in Republican ones. Elsewhere around the world, governments are downplaying their rates of infection, or in some cases, pretending there are none at all, in an attempt to show that they are fully in control at home. At the same time, the United States is threatening Iran, Venezuela, and other countries. Is it just to distract the American people from the virus at home? Mark Sleboda, a foreign affairs and security analyst, joins the show.

Car caravan protests are planned in nearly 50 cities across the country tomorrow to demand the cancellation of rent and mortgages. Participants in the actions, who will be respecting all social distancing and other public health requirements, are calling on the government to not only declare a moratorium on evictions but to declare that no debt will accumulate to landlords and banks while the pandemic is going on and tens of millions are out of work. Brian and John speak with Nino Brown, an activist with the Boston Teachers Union and an organizer for tomorrow’s Cancel the Rent action, and Sputnik News analyst Walter Smolarek.

It’s Friday! So it’s time for the week’s worst and most misleading headlines. Brian and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his site Left I on the News and on twitter @leftiblog, and Sputnik producer Nicole Roussell.

