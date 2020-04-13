Coronavirus Killing Vulnerable Americans: “Race & Class in the USA”

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, a professor of history at the University of Houston and the author of many books, including “Race to Revolution: The U.S. and Cuba during Slavery and Jim Crow.”

The global pandemic and economic depression are reshaping the world in fundamental ways. Facing a choice between destitution and risking their lives, workers are rising up across the country. Once again, Black working-class neighborhoods are being left behind by the government in a time of crisis. And globally, the old international order between world powers is fraying and the neo-liberal model of capitalism may be on its last legs.

President Trump has gone out of his way to blame China for the spread of the coronavirus, which in turn has led to violence against Asian-Americans. The conservative media, meanwhile, has pushed a steady anti-China narrative. And the blogosphere has even suggested the possibility of war with China. With a presidential election coming up in November, will China be the defining issue? KJ Noh, a peace activist and scholar on the geopolitics of Asia, and a frequent contributor to Counterpunch and Dissident Voice joins the show.

Monday’s segment “Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers” is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What’s happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and author of the book “Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto,” joins Brian and John.

In this segment, The Week Ahead, the hosts take a look at the most newsworthy stories of the coming week and what it means for the country and the world. Sputnik News analysts and producers of this show Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

Monday’s regular segment Technology Rules is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights, and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa and software engineer and technology and security analyst Patricia Gorky join the show.

