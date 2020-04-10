Yes, We Are Already in a Great Depression

Friday is Loud & Clear’s weekly hour-long segment The Week in Review, about the week in politics, policy, and international affairs. Today they focus on the huge unemployment numbers, the difficulties workers and small businesses are dealing with right now while Boeing gets a bailout, whether insurance companies are going to pay for pandemic expenses, Bernie dropping out of the presidential race, where the socialist movement is headed, and more.

Nearly 17 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past three weeks--numbers not seen since the Great Depression. Congress, the White House, and the Federal Reserve have all moved to soften the blow by spending vast amounts of borrowed money and trying to provide a buffer for businesses small and large alike. But is it enough to stop the country from going into another depression? Dr. Jack Rasmus, a professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of “The Scourge of Neo-Liberalism: US policy from Reagan to Trump” whose work is at www.jackrasmus.com, joins the show.

Most states are encouraging healthy residents to leave the house to walk, bike, or run for exercise, provided that they remain six feet away from anybody else to slow or stop the spread of the coronavirus. But many city sidewalks are not six feet wide themselves. Some cities are closing off some streets to cars so that walkers, bikers, and runners can move around safely. But many haven't - at the risk of their own residents. Brian and John speak with Katy Lang, a pedestrian safety advocate who is an expert in city planning & transportation.

It’s Friday! So it’s time for the week’s worst and most misleading headlines. Brian and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his site Left I on the News and on twitter @leftiblog, and Sputnik producer Nicole Roussell.

