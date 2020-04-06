Trading Places? Trump & Republicans Embrace “Big Government”

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, whose work is at www.rall.com.

Congress last week appropriated $2 trillion in new spending in an effort to keep the economy afloat during the coronavirus crisis. And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she is amenable to another spending package. This kind of government spending is seen around the world as “responsible” in order to prime the pump and keep people working. Why is it seen as a “left-wing” approach here in the United States?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hospitalized with the coronavirus, some 11 days after testing positive. Johnson’s office said that he is comfortable and undergoing tests, but that his illness has been lingering and so it was prudent to seek further testing. Meanwhile, the Labour Party has elected a new leader to replace Jeremy Corbyn. Keir Starmer, the Shadow Brexit Secretary, received 56 percent on the first ballot in the party’s leadership vote. He has promised to respect the basic tenets of the Labour platform, but he is expected to be more conservative than Corbyn, and his election was celebrated by Corbyn’s detractors in the party. Neil Clark, a journalist, and broadcaster whose work has appeared in The Guardian, The Week, and Morning Star, joins the show.

Spain has seen more than 12,000 deaths due to coronavirus, a catastrophic total in a country with a population of 47 million people. But the death toll over the weekend seems to have leveled off, showing perhaps that the disease has peaked there. There are more than 80,000 active cases of coronavirus in Spain, but the rise over the weekend was the smallest since March 20. Still, Spain’s state of emergency will continue until at least April 26. Brian and John speak with Dick Nichols, the correspondent for Spain and Catalonia for Green Left Weekly.

Monday’s segment “Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers” is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What’s happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and author of the book “Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto,” joins Brian and John.

In this segment, The Week Ahead, the hosts take a look at the most newsworthy stories of the coming week and what it means for the country and the world, including the expected spike in Coronavirus fatalities in the United States and how the US government is prioritizing its geopolitical goals over the lives of its own people. Sputnik News analysts and producers of this show Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

Monday’s regular segment Technology Rules is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights, and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa and software engineer and technology and security analyst Patricia Gorky join the show.

