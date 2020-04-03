Trump Mocks US Governors as They Beg for Medical Supplies

Friday is Loud & Clear’s weekly hour-long segment The Week in Review, about the week in politics, policy, and international affairs. Today they focus on the scarcity of essential medical goods, the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, exploding unemployment, essential workers standing up for safety on the job, and more.

Literally every country in the world is fighting the coronavirus, some with more success than others. But some countries are dealing with extreme added difficulty as they try to mount a defense against the virus. Why? Because of US sanctions. Health care professionals in Iran, Venezuela, and elsewhere are struggling to provide for the public health because the United States will not allow for the importation of medicines or supplies. Anya Parampil, a journalist for The Grayzone who hosts the new show Red Lines, joins the show.

Syria is still mired in a civil war. The country reported its first coronavirus case last week and has already begun reporting deaths from the pandemic. How does a country at war, with fragmented and limited healthcare, protect itself and save its citizens with no medicines, few qualified healthcare workers, no money, and almost no equipment, all under the heavy hand of international sanctions? Brian and John speak with Ambassador Peter Ford, the former UK Ambassador to Syria.

It’s Friday! So it’s time for the week’s worst and most misleading headlines. Brian and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his site Left I on the News and on twitter @leftiblog, and Sputnik producer Nicole Roussell.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com