Scapegoating: US Media Still Blames China to Divert Responsibility

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by KJ Noh, a peace activist and scholar on the geopolitics of Asia, and a frequent contributor to Counterpunch and Dissident Voice.

The New York Times published an article that attacked China because it allegedly did not utilize a virus database created in 2002 after the SARS epidemic entitled, “China Created a Fail-Safe System to Track Contagions. It Failed.” The mainstream media’s portrayal of the pandemic has been deeply anti-China, even when it means missed lessons for the US healthcare system.

We have all read and heard the stories about the critical shortages of surgical masks and other personal protective equipment across the country necessary for healthcare workers confronting the coronavirus. But garment workers, the ones who can solve this problem, are grappling with unsafe working conditions and exploding unemployment. Daisy Gonzalez, Lead Member Organizer at the Garment Worker Center, and Magdalena Utuy, a garment worker activist, join the show.

The Justice Department’s Inspector General said yesterday that his investigators found errors in literally every single FBI application to the secret FISA court as part of an ongoing review. The statement suggests that problems exposed in the FBI’s probe of the 2016 Trump campaign extend far beyond just that case. It also raises questions about the validity of countless other FBI investigations. Brian and John speak with Daniel Lazare, a journalist, and author of three books--“The Frozen Republic,” “The Velvet Coup,” and “America's Undeclared War.”

The Trump administration said yesterday that it would lift crippling sanctions against Venezuela if both President Nicolas Maduro and Washington’s hand-picked coup leader Juan Guaido stepped aside in favor of a transitional government led by members of both the socialist party and the opposition. The move comes in the immediate aftermath of criminal charges against Maduro for conspiracy to commit narco-trafficking and conspiracy to commit narco-terrorism. Maduro has rejected the idea outright. Paul Dobson, a writer for VenezuelAnalysis.com, and Lucas Koerner, an activist, and writer for VenezuelAnalysis.com join the show.

Wednesday’s weekly series, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective. Sputnik news analysts Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

Wednesday’s regular segment, Beyond Nuclear, is about nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, and Sputnik news analyst and producer Nicole Roussell, join the show.

We'd love to let your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com