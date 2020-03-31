New York Under Siege After Government Failures

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Eugene Puryear, host of news show BreakThrough News; Karina Garcia, organizer with Justice Center en el Barrio; Karla Reyes, managing editor of women’s magazine Breaking the Chains; and Riya Ortiz, lead organizer and case manager at Damayan Migrant Workers Association.

New York’s struggle against the coronavirus is arguably the toughest in the world. The city has more cases than anywhere else in the world and is under strict lockdown. Still, though, the virus is spreading among health care workers, inmates in the city’s jails and prisons, and among the homeless population. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says that the virus’s apex will not arrive for another two to three weeks. Worker strikes and walkouts are scheduled among Amazon, Instacart, and Whole Foods workers in NYC.

Today is Loud & Clear’s weekly series about the biggest economic news of the week with special guest - Prof. Richard Wolff. Professor Wolff, a professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst and founder of the organization Democracy at Work whose latest book is “Understanding Socialism,” joins the show.

The Coronavirus death toll in the United States surpassed that of China today, despite the United States’ much smaller population. However, the New York Times is once again criticizing China’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, this time on its front page. The Times this week published an article entitled, “China Created a Fail-Safe System to Track Contagions. It Failed.” It argues that after the SARS epidemic in 2002, China created a system to track future viral diseases but failed to use it. Brian and John speak with KJ Noh, a peace activist and scholar on the geopolitics of Asia, and a frequent contributor to Counterpunch and Dissident Voice.

Wednesday’s weekly series, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective. Sputnik news analysts Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

Tuesday’s regular segment is called Women & Society with Dr. Hannah Dickinson. This weekly segment is about the major issues, challenges, and struggles facing women in all aspects of society. Hannah Dickinson, an associate professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and an organizer with the Geneva Women’s Assembly; Nathalie Hrizi, an educator, a political activist, and the editor of Breaking the Chains, a women’s magazine, which you can find at patreon.com/BreakChainsMag; and Loud & Clear producer Nicole Roussell join the show.

