Spinning Out of Control: Coronavirus & Government Incompetence

Cuba sent doctors and medics to Italy over the weekend after more than 800 people died there on Saturday. The Cuban government has sent its doctors around the world for decades, and they have fought outbreaks of disease in Haiti, Angola, West Africa, and elsewhere. This is the sixth medical brigade that Cuba has sent overseas since the coronavirus outbreak began, with Cuban doctors now working in Venezuela, Nicaragua, Jamaica, Suriname, and Grenada. Dr. Helen Yaffe, an Economic History Fellow at the London School of Economics and author of the book “Che Guevara: The Economics of Revolution,” joins the show.

The first two cases of coronavirus appeared in the densely populated Gaza strip over the weekend, as fears mount that the pandemic may spread through some of the most vulnerable populations in the Middle East. Gaza has two million people packed into only 140 square miles, and authorities there have already closed markets, schools, and event halls. Dan Cohen, a journalist and a documentary filmmaker, most recently of the film “Killing Gaza,” joins the show.

China has seen 81,093 cases of coronavirus and 3270 deaths since the disease was first identified. The country now seems to have turned a corner, with no new cases reported on Friday or Saturday and only two cases of infected travelers entering China on Sunday. Now China is trying to help other countries affected by the coronavirus, shipping masks, gloves, and medical equipment around the world, including to the United States. Peter Miller, a China correspondent for the Canadian magazine Rebel Youth, joins the show.

